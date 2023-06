GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Duke Energy has reported over 4,000 customers without power in the Upstate.

As of 7 p.m., Duke Energy’s website reported 4,863 customers without power. Repairs and damage assessment are currently underway.

Representatives have said that outage was caused by fallen trees along with severe weather.

The time estimated for power restoration is between 10 p.m. and 12 a.m.

To check for a live look of power outages in the Upstate, visit the outage map on Duke Energy’s website.