Duke Energy warns of scammers during winter storm

(WSPA) – Duke Energy issued a warning to its customers Saturday, cautioning them to be on the lookout for potential scam calls during winter storms over the weekend.
The company said in a release that scammers could potentially be calling customers “impersonating Duke Energy representatives and threatening to cut off customers’ power before or during this weekend’s winter storm unless customers make a payment for late bills or other charges.”
Duke Energy emphasized they do not make such calls, especially ones seeking immediate payment.
In a news release, Duke Energy provided the following tips to avoid scams:
- If it’s a recorded voice, often referred to as a “robocall,” be extra cautious.
- Do not provide any personal information.
- Duke Energy’s actual recorded calls to customers are informative only. The company’s calls never threaten to cut off power and never request personal information.
- If a caller – recorded or live – specifically asks you to pay using a prepaid debit card, that’s a red flag. Prepaid debit cards are like cash and the transactions cannot be reversed.
- If the caller pressures you to make an immediate payment of any type – or provide personal information of any kind, such as a bank account number or social security number – hang up the phone.