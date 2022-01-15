Duke Energy warns of scammers during winter storm

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Duke Energy_15061

(WSPA) – Duke Energy issued a warning to its customers Saturday, cautioning them to be on the lookout for potential scam calls during winter storms over the weekend.

The company said in a release that scammers could potentially be calling customers “impersonating Duke Energy representatives and threatening to cut off customers’ power before or during this weekend’s winter storm unless customers make a payment for late bills or other charges.”

Duke Energy emphasized they do not make such calls, especially ones seeking immediate payment.

In a news release, Duke Energy provided the following tips to avoid scams:

  • If it’s a recorded voice, often referred to as a “robocall,” be extra cautious.
  • Do not provide any personal information.
  • Duke Energy’s actual recorded calls to customers are informative only. The company’s calls never threaten to cut off power and never request personal information. 
  • If a caller – recorded or live – specifically asks you to pay using a prepaid debit card, that’s a red flag. Prepaid debit cards are like cash and the transactions cannot be reversed. 
  • If the caller pressures you to make an immediate payment of any type – or provide personal information of any kind, such as a bank account number or social security number – hang up the phone. 

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
First Responder Friday
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store