Duke Energy warns of scammers during winter storm

(WSPA) – Duke Energy issued a warning to its customers Saturday, cautioning them to be on the lookout for potential scam calls during winter storms over the weekend.

The company said in a release that scammers could potentially be calling customers “impersonating Duke Energy representatives and threatening to cut off customers’ power before or during this weekend’s winter storm unless customers make a payment for late bills or other charges.”

Duke Energy emphasized they do not make such calls, especially ones seeking immediate payment.

In a news release, Duke Energy provided the following tips to avoid scams:

If it’s a recorded voice, often referred to as a “robocall,” be extra cautious.

Do not provide any personal information.

Duke Energy’s actual recorded calls to customers are informative only. The company’s calls never threaten to cut off power and never request personal information.

If a caller – recorded or live – specifically asks you to pay using a prepaid debit card, that’s a red flag. Prepaid debit cards are like cash and the transactions cannot be reversed.