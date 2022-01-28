‘Dumb and Dumber’ actress visits brewery in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – “Dumb and Dumber” actress Lauren Holly visited a Greenville brewery Wednesday.
Holly posted on her Instagram that she visited Double Stamp Brewery located on Laurens Road in Greenville.
Holly’s caption said “Came upon a mural…and completed it.”
@doublestampbrewery #the90s #dumbanddumber #maryswanson #greenvillesc
In the photo, Holly is squatted in front of a mural of Dumb and Dumber characters Harry and Lloyd played by Jeff Daniels and Jim Carrey, respectively.
In the movie, Holly played Mary Swanson.
Double Stamp Brewery also posted on their Instagram the picture of Holly with the mural with the caption “Shout out @laurenholly1 for the visit last night! ✨For those that don’t know, she played Mary Swanson in our namesake movie, Dumb and Dumber!🙌”