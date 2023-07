SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg Emergency Management said Highway 49 is blocked due to a dump truck accident.

Officials said the crash also has a hydraulic fluid spill.

HWY 49 blocked (Spartanburg EM)

HWY 49 blocked (Spartanburg EM)

HWY 49 blocked (Spartanburg EM)

Trinity Fire Department and Hazmat are on the scene.

7NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available.