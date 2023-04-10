SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A Duncan home was struck by a bullet Sunday night following a fight.

“At about 11:30, I heard some noise going on that sounded like screaming,” Kelly Clark said.

“I was coming down the stairs, and I heard a bunch of ruckus going on outside” Ronnie Dukes added. “Maybe five seconds later, I heard two gunshots.”

Dukes said about 20 people were gathered in a nearby parking lot when the shooting took place.

“I opened the front door, and there were five or six cars just taking off and trying to escape the neighborhood,” he explained. “By that time, one car stood at the stop sign, and some females jumped out and would not allow the cars to pass them. [They were asking], ‘Who had the gun? Who shot the gun?’”

Dukes said the cars left before Spartanburg County deputies arrived.

“Finally, someone in one of the cars said, ‘No, we’re going to go finish this,'” he said.

Clark was sleeping in her bed when she was awoken by the fighting. She said while deputies investigated, they noticed that her home had been struck by a bullet.

“We were a little shocked,” Clark said. “Then we came back inside and looked at the wall. Just a few feet from our bed was the place where the bullet almost pierced through the sheetrock.”

Clark said the shooting will act as a warning that violence can happen anywhere.

“We want it to be a safe place,” Clark said.

“It’s one of those things that makes you concerned and want to find out what’s going on,” Dukes added. “As a community, what can we do to stop it from happening again?”

The Spartanburg County Sherriff’s Office could not confirm if any arrests had been made in connection with the shooting.