DUNCAN, S.C. (WSPA) -Police Chief, Shandrell Holcombe, has resigned from his position with the Duncan Police Department.

According to the town administrator, Holcombe resigned Friday evening.

“We appreciate his service and time spent as the Duncan Police Chief,” said the Duncan Town Administrator.

Shandrell Holcomb served in his position for just over a year. He was sworn in as Chief of police on April 12, 2022.

Holcombe spoke with 7NEWS on Saturday, addressing his decision.

“I love the town of Duncan. It’s a great place. It’s a wonderful place to live and a great place to work, but the direction that the town is actually pursuing and the direction that I am leading them in at this time is not really matching up,” said Holcombe. “In the best interest of the people, the employees, and great citizens of the town, sometimes it’s best that someone makes a decision. I made the decision that I would resign and pursue another direction and wishing the town of Duncan the best in their future selection of a chief.”

According to the town administrator, Captain Terry Lane has stepped in as interim Police Chief. The town said they plan to begin searching for a new chief soon.