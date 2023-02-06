DUNCAN, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate police chief wants to decrease violence among young people and is working to find solutions.

On Monday, Duncan Police Chief Shandrell Holcombe hosted a community roundtable discussion.

Chief Holcombe said he wanted to learn about issues teens are facing and ways they can cope with problems, without turning to violence.

“We don’t know the answer,” said Chief Holcombe. “Two heads are better than one. It still takes a village to raise kids.”

The chief said he wants to build a better future for young people in the community.

“Now that the world is changing we have to learn to change with the world and figure out how to help this generation,” said Holcombe.

Chief Holcombe said, across the area, they’re seeing an increase in teens who don’t know how to solve their problems peacefully.

“One of the biggest things going on right now is there’s no conflict resolution,” said Holcombe. “When we all get together and we get on the same page, then we can actually make this become something that we can fix.”

He wanted to find ways to help the next generation learn to better manage disagreements and get along with their peers.

“We want to get to a place where our children understand that it’s ok to agree to disagree. It’s okay that we may not see eye to eye,” said Holcombe.

He hoped community members could discuss the problem, brainstorm solutions, and find strategies to help kids and teens.

“No one cares how much you know, until they know how much you care and the town of Duncan, we care tremendously for our kids and we want to see a better future for them, starting today,” said Holcombe.

Chief Holcombe said this meeting was the first step in finding solutions and said he hopes to plan future meetings as well.

The discussion was held Monday evening at the event center at Stoneledge Park in Duncan.