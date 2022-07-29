DUNCAN, S.C. (WSPA) – The Duncan Police Department is cracking down on drugs.

Chief Shandrell Holcombe said they have more officers patrolling the streets and they’re able to do more traffic stops, resulting in more drug busts.

“In the last seven days, reported, we’ve had about five officers make several drug seizures and drug busts just from traffic stops,” said Chief Holcombe.

He said their officers are finding drugs like methamphetamine, marijuana and more.

“One particular officer, he made five traffic stops. And in five traffic stops, he created four drug cases,” said Chief Holcombe.

Their goal is to take as many drugs and guns off the street as they can. The chief said their officers are ramping up their stops.

“We have more officers on the street, on shift. There was a time where we had one officer on duty, now, we have two, three, sometimes four,” he said.

They’re not just pulling people over for no reason, though.

“It’s all been excessive speeding, tags not matching the vehicles that they’re driving, vehicles not having insurance on them,” said Chief Holcombe.

Holcombe said they don’t search every car they pull over.

“It’s training, it’s skills. They have to have probable cause to get to the vehicle, they have to have reasonable suspicion,” he said.

The chief said most of the stops are happening in the middle of town.

“Where most of the traffic is and most of our kids actually play and the adults work and live,” said Chief Holcombe.

He said they can’t take away from their regular calls. So, off-duty officers are stepping in to help crack down.

“So, while they’re doing regular calls, we have those guys that would be off coming in, on their time, they’re giving up their own free time to come in and try to hit this as hard as we can,” said Chief Holcombe.

Operation Southern Slowdown, a southeast law enforcement initiative to crack down on dangerous driving, is also helping.

“We are avidly working with Operation Slowdown. We’ve been really focusing on speed,” he said.

The chief said they want people in the community to know the dangers these types of drugs can bring.

He said at the end of the day, they’re here to serve and protect.