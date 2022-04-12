DUNCAN, SC (WSPA) – A new police chief was sworn in Tuesday evening in Duncan.

Shandrell Holcombe takes over as chief of the Duncan Police Department after Chris Miller was forced to resign from the post in March.

Town Administrator Cameron Fant said at the time that the town’s council decided to “go in a different direction” with the department.

Chief Holcombe was, most recently, a lieutenant with the Wellford Police Department.

Prior to his time in Wellford, Holcombe worked as an officer for the Greer Police Department and the Duncan Police Department. He worked as an school resource officer at Byrnes High School during his first stint with the Duncan Police.