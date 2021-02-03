Local car seat inspection options for new parents during the pandemic

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – New parents may need help installing their car seats correctly before their baby arrives.

A couple things have changed with the coronavirus pandemic to keep families and medical workers safe.

Penny Shaw, with Safe Kids of the Piedmont, said when a new parent delivers a baby at Spartanburg Medical Center, Certified Child Passenger Safety Technicians can be requested to teach the parent how to properly restrain the baby, along with proper vehicular installation.

Shaw said the Mother-Baby unit and NICU also have simulator chairs that technicians use for car seat education before parents install the seat into a vehicle.

For parents who need further guidance, a technician can coach and teach from outside of the vehicle. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, technicians do not enter vehicles.

New and expectant parents can also call Safe Kids of the Piedmont and schedule a virtual appointment to have the coordinator of Safe Kids assist in car seat installation via a Facetime, Skype or a Teams meeting.

Shaw said some local fire departments are able to provide in-person seat checks.

Make sure to check with your local fire department ahead of time to if they offer the service and when you can schedule an appointment or stop by.

Some of the inspection stations in Spartanburg County that provide in-person car seat inspections by appointment only are the following: Boiling Springs Fire Department, Westview Fire Department, North Spartanburg Fire Department, and Reidville Fire Department.

For inspection stations in other areas visit Safe Kids Upstate