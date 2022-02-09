Early childhood organization offering free parenting program in Cherokee Co.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Being a parent is tough, but Cherokee County parents can get a little bit of help, for free.

First Steps, an early childhood organization, is now offering a Positive Parenting Program (Triple P). This is where consultants bring behavior-changing strategies from their office into your home.

“Triple P is almost like having a toolbox when you’re raising your children,” said consultant, Kathy Miller.

First Steps, in Cherokee County, received an over $250,000 grant, making this program possible.”

“It’s just really, really needed and way past due for us to be able to do a parenting program,” said Executive Director, Dorothy Priester.

Consultant, Kathy Miller, said the program is based on good communication and positive attention.

“It’s really an early intervention strategy and what it does is it aims to increase parental competence and confidence in raising children,” she said.

She said Triple P is based on 5 core principles:

Having a safe environment

A positive learning environment

Using assertive discipline

Having realistic expectations

Taking care of yourself as a parent

The program is for kids up to 12 and Miller said families get 10 weekly home visits.

“Triple P is for any parent and any child, regardless of the socioeconomic status, regardless of whether or not it’s a one parent home or two parent home,” said Miller.

Miller said they use a variety of strategies to create behavior changes in both parents and children. An example, being in the same room where your child is when giving instructions.”

“That gives Johnny the opportunity to comply. If Johnny doesn’t comply then the parent will wait a few seconds, about 5 seconds, and ask again. This time, if Johnny doesn’t comply, then there’s a logical consequence,” said Miller.

Executive Director Dorothy Priester said the grant is for two-and-a-half years, but she hopes Triple P will be around much longer.

“We’re already thinking about who can we get to fund this, how can we get the funding to continue it,” said Priester.

She said their goal is to serve around 80 families in the next two and a half years. She said they already have referrals coming in. She said they’re going to actually start serving clients and going their homes in the next two weeks.

If you would like to receive help from this program, Priester said to call them at: (864)487-9466

