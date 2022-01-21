Early dismissal for Laurens County School Districts 55, 56

LAURENS, S.C. (WSPA) – Two Laurens County school districts are dismissing students early on Friday, Jan. 21.

LAURENS COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT 55

Schools in Laurens County School District 55 will dismiss two hours early.

LCSD 55 said district officials made the determination based on information from the National Weather Service regarding a projected shift in the weather forecast for snow and ice in the area.

“We feel this decision is in the best interest of student and staff safety so that bus routes can be completed and ample time is provided for car riders to be off of the roads before conditions worsen.” Dr. Ameca Thomas, District Superintendent

Schools will have staff onsite with students to assist parents who are unable to pick up their child until the normal time, officials said.

LAURENS COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT 56

Laurens County School District 56 is dismissing students early.

According to the district, the times listed below are the times schools are dismissing:

MS Bailey – 12:30 p.m.

Elementary Schools – 1 p.m.

Middle and High Schools – 1:30 p.m.

There is be no afterschool programs or extracurricular activities Jan. 21.