ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department is investigating after the early morning break-in of a business.
According to the department, officers responded to a business alarm near the 130 block of Charlotte Street around 1:43 a.m. When they arrived on scene, officers found a shattered glass door and window.
Police said a cash drawer, money and a safe were reported stolen as a result of the break-in.
No suspects were located on the scene.
Surveillance footage provided by the business owners showed two hooded suspects who have not been identified.
Anyone with information about the break-in or identity of the suspects is asked to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or send an anonymous tip by texting TIP2APD to 847411.