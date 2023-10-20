SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Early voting begins Monday across South Carolina.

7NEWS spoke with Spartanburg County’s Director of Voter Registration and Election John Baucom who encourages people to hit the polls early before November 7.

The main thing he said is you can avoid long lines because the polls are open for two weeks for early voting rather than trying to squeeze it in on one day.

It also serves as a good reminder of what you will need. If you are registered, you will only need a photo ID.

Baucom said there are plenty of opportunities to cast your vote.

“We’re open for two weeks for early voting so that is 10 opportunities to come cast your ballot before Election Day. If something happens one day, you can come to the next,” Baucom said. “Once Election Day comes if something happens your opportunity to vote may be missed if you’re not able to make it to the polls.”

For Spartanburg County residents, early voting will take place at the Voter Registration Office on North Church Street from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

To find your voter registration and elections office, click here.