ELGIN, S.C. (WSPA) – An earthquake was reported in Elgin Thursday morning.

According to the U.S Geological Survey, the earthquake measured a magnitude of 2.0 around 5:03 a.m.

This the 18th low-magnitude to happen in South Carolina in 2022 according to the South Carolina Emergency Management Division.

The most recent earthquake prior to this Thursday was also located in Elgin on March 28.