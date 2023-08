Seismograph for earthquake detection or lie detector is drawing chart. 3D rendered illustration.

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An earthquake was reported near Lake Keowee Thursday morning in Pickens County.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the 1.9 magnitude earthquake hit at 7:11 a.m. along Coveside Lane.

There have been no reports of residents feeling the earthquake.

A swarm of earthquakes, as strong as magnitude 3.6, shook the area around Elgin, South Carolina, in May and June of 2022.