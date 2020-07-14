Easley City Council passes resolution to encourage the use of face masks within the city

EASLEY, S.C. (WSPA) – Easley City Council members voted to pass a resolution to encourage people to precautions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The resolution encourages people to practice social distancing, wash their hands frequently and to wear face coverings when social distancing is not possible. The resolution also encourages all people, including customers and employees, to wear masks when inside of public buildings, stores and restaurants.

The city has also launched a “Mask-Up Easley” campaign to help curve the large increase in cases seen through the City of Easley and Pickens County, according to the city’s website.

