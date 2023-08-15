EASLEY, S.C. (WSPA) — Easley City Council voted against annexing nearly 100 acres of land. All five council members present voted against the ordinance during Monday night’s meeting. Council Member Jim Robinson recued himself from the vote.

If the ordinance had been approved, nearly 100 acres of land, located at the intersection of Brown Drive and Sheriff Mill Road, would have been annexed from Pickens and Anderson County into Easley’s city limits.

According to city documents, the land has been bought by a developer that reportedly intends to build single family homes on the property.

The vote came after a group of residents spent months protesting the possible annexation.

“It feels like our hard work finally paid off,” Kelsey Crooks said, “There were a lot of sleepless nights. A lot of neighbors put in their heart, blood and sweat walking miles a day and collecting signatures. This was just really rewarding.”

During Monday’s meeting, several residents urged city council not to vote in favor of annexation.

“What is voting on this property going to do for the city?” Jane Hillbring asked. “Make the streets more crowded? Make the schools overflow to the point that our children can’t get a good education?”

Residents expressed concern that possible development on the property would stretch city services thin.

“The more we annex and reach out, the slower [law enforcement’s] response times are going to be,” Jeff Cooper, a former firefighter, said. “We’re going to have to add police. We’re going to have to add EMS. We’re going to have to add firefighters.”

Council Member Denise Davidson spoke against annexing the property.

“There’s no rush for this,” Davidson said. “We already have 20 plus developments that have been approved and are coming to town.”

However, Council Member Pat Webb said city council’s decision would not affect if the property was developed.

“Unfortunately, what I’m being told by the developer who has purchased this property is that it’s going to be developed whether it’s developed in the county or city,” Webb said.

City Council also voted four to two to approve the second reading of the city’s zoning ordinance during Monday’s meeting.