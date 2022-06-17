PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An Easley man was convicted Thursday afternoon for trafficking drugs.

The U.S. Department of Justice sentenced 36-year-old Braylon Lamar Morris to 28 years for trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, unlawful possession of a sawed-off shotgun and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office began a narcotics investigation in 2018 that led to Morris’s address in Easley. Investigators conducted surveillance with the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office and obtained a search warrant.

In November 2018, Deputies and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrived at the address and found Morris armed with a shotgun.

Morris was restrained and disarmed, deputies said.

Officials found 14 firearms including a sawed-off shotgun, 40 grams of heroin, over 15 grams of methamphetamine and about 14 grams of fentanyl during the search.

Evidence such as a vacuum sealer, plastic packaging, digital scales and $2000 cash showed that Morris was packing the drugs for sale.

A jury deliberated over an hour before rendering their guilty verdict.