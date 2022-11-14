EASLEY, S.C. (WSPA)- An Easley man was sentenced to three or more years in federal prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a gun.

According to court documents, agents responded to a hotel on Calhoun Memorial Highway to serve a warrant on Virgil Anthony Delord Greggs, 45, of Easley.

When agents arrived on the scene they found evidence of illegal drug use along with a handgun in Greggs’ bookbag.

Greggs was sentenced to 41 months in federal prison to be followed by a three-year term of court-ordered supervision.