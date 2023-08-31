EASLEY, S.C. (WSPA) – The City of Easley has found a new Chief of Police.

The city announced on Thursday it has selected Brandon Liner to lead its police department.

A native of Easley and graduate of Easley High School, Liner has served with the Easley Police Department for over 20 years as shift supervisor, narcotics investigator, negotiator and lieutenant over the department’s investigations division. He is also a member of the Board of Directors at Pickens County Advocacy Center.

“I am extremely proud and honored to serve my community, a place so near and dear to my family and I, and to have the opportunity to lead the men and women of the Easley Police Department,” said Liner.

Liner replaces former chief Stan Whitten, who resigned earlier this year following accusations he used racial slurs at an incident at a boat dock in Pickens County.

In a release announcing Liner’s promotion, the city thanked Maj. Jon Hamby for leading the department following Whitten’s resignation while the city searched for a new police chief.