Easley PD receives donation for new K9 and training

EASLEY, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate police department will soon be able to better protect the public. The Easley Police Department is going to be able to add a new tool to its crime fighting toolbox all thanks to a community donation.

On Wedneday, Dr. David McInnis donated $18,000 to the Easley Police Department.

“Because of this contribution it will enable us to purchase an additional K9 for this agency,” Chief Stan Whitten said.

It’s a cost Whitten said the department couldn’t pay for on its own. The chief said when McInnis contacted him about the idea he was excited.

“I was like yes let’s start the research process of where we can get a dog, how we can get the dog trained and that started that process,” Whitten said.

Now the search begins for the dog who will join Rex, Easley’s current K9.

“I mean as the city grows and as you know we are growing it is some thing that I would love to expand and grow with this department,” Whitten said.

The donation will go towards everything from acquiring the dog, to training it and the handler, and even kennels, leads, and protective equipment.

“From searches both houses large industrial buildings they will be instrumental in doing searches like that tracks when we do tracks for missing persons it’s just another tool that will help us in our day-to-day operations of keeping the citizens safe,” Whitten said.

The department is partnering with Greenville County to find and train the right K9 candidate.

“It will be this officer‘s partner so it’s a tool that will get the two of them out there together and help keep the citizens safe inside this community,” Whitten said.

The K9 and officer will begin their training together in early January.