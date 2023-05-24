EASLEY, S.C. (WSPA) – Officers with the Easley Police Department are seeking assistance in identifying a suspect and/or vehicle regarding an armed robbery.

According to the police department, the armed robbery occurred at Xpress Mart, located at 201 NE Main Street on May 9 around 10:20 p.m.

The suspect’s vehicle is thought to be a Lincoln MKS 2013-2016 model.

If you recognize the person or vehicle, you are asked to call the Easley Police Department at (864) 859-4025 and request to speak to Detective Thomas.