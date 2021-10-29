Easley woman’s death ruled homicide after found dead inside home

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An Easley woman’s death is being ruled a homicide after being found dead inside of a home.

The woman was found dead inside of a home on Elizabeth City Drive Wednesday morning.

The coroner’s office identified the victim as Amber Nicole Morris, 25, of Easley.

The preliminary investigation indicates that Morris suffered blunt force trauma as a result of
domestic violence.

The investigation is ongoing by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office and the Anderson County Office of the Coroner. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Red Zone video and scores
Mascot Challenge
High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
First Responder Friday
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store