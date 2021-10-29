Easley woman’s death ruled homicide after found dead inside home

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An Easley woman’s death is being ruled a homicide after being found dead inside of a home.

The woman was found dead inside of a home on Elizabeth City Drive Wednesday morning.

The coroner’s office identified the victim as Amber Nicole Morris, 25, of Easley.

The preliminary investigation indicates that Morris suffered blunt force trauma as a result of

domestic violence.

The investigation is ongoing by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office and the Anderson County Office of the Coroner. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.