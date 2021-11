GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – East North Street is blocked Wednesday evening due to a gas leak in Greenville.

According to Greenville Police Department’s Twitter, East North Street is blocked between White Oak Drive and Pleasantburg Drive.

🚨🚧 East North Street is blocked between White Oak and Pleasantburg due to a gas leak. Officers are routing traffic along side streets. Avoid the area if possible. There is no estimated time for repair. pic.twitter.com/wULVZU4oFU — Greenville SC Police (@GvlPD) November 11, 2021

Officers are asking that you aviod this area if possible.

There is no estimated time for repair.