East side of Spartanburg continues to see more growth

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – The east side of Spartanburg is continuing to see growth. County officials say 316 homes and 140 townhomes are in the process of being built.

With the increase of people, David Britt, Chair of Economic Development for the County, said with these homes are needed.

He said these homes will be priced between $300,000-$400,000. Britt said it’s the jobs driving people to the area.

“A lot of these companies, like OshKosh defense, that are bringing in people from all over the United States, and even from all over the Upstate of South Carolina, and the folks who are moving here want these really nice homes,” said Britt.

With this new development, Britt said the developer has already prepared for more cars.

“They’ve already expanded the roads to turn in lanes, they’ve made the adjustments, and working with the county, on making that impact of more cars on the road a little less of a problem,” he said.

Britt does say traffic will be impacted.

“We will have more traffic, but that’s a good thing. Because growth means you’re growing and you’re not dying,” said Britt.

But, he said, this project will not increase your taxes.

“How’s this going to help, again, the people who don’t live in that subdivision? Tax base, the tax base actually expands, so it reduces the individuals’ taxes,” he said.

He said the quality of life will improve for all residents.

“We don’t have to pay for all the police, the fire, and all the other supporting infrastructure needs. It will be spread out amongst a lot more people,” said Britt.

Britt said even if people are against the change, it means the county is flourishing like never before.

“You’ve got to continue to grow, both mentally and physically, and same with the county,” said Britt.

Britt said as long as there aren’t any delays with getting supplies, people will be living in these homes this year. He also said they will work with legislatures to make sure they have all the infrastructure they need for the residents.