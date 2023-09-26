SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA)- From brand names to small businesses, the east side of Spartanburg continues to grow.

“The east side is being seen as a place that is worthwhile to invest in and for small businesses to thrive,” said Santiago Mariani, a local realtor and captain of Power Up at OneSpartanburg Inc.

Residents are looking forward to seeing stores like Hobby Lobby, which sells art supplies and decorations, just in time for the holidays. These kinds of items are something residents said they have a harder time finding in the area.

“The convenience for everyone,” said Tyler Moore, an Upstate resident. “I’ve been down in South Carolina for two months and I noticed you need a car to get to these places, 30 minutes out 40 minutes out, so having something right in the area in the community for people to walk if they can, it is convenient for everyone.”

Restaurants like Whataburger are coming to the Hillcrest Plaza, something exciting to neighborhood residents.

“Being an east sider, it’s amazing seeing how many options are beginning to open up for us on this side of town,” said Mariani.

Aside from all the new options, some other changes will also take place.

“Everyone on the east side knows that the Chick-Fil-A has been causing traffic nightmares for decades and that Chick-Fil-A will be moved next to the Whataburger across from Hobby Lobby and it’ll have two drive-throughs and empty out towards Hobby Lobby so now the traffic coming in won’t have to battle the traffic coming out,” said Mariani.

Hobby Lobby is set to open this Friday, September 29th.