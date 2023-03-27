The Easter Bunny was spotted this weekend at the Haywood Mall.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Easter Bunny was spotted Sunday afternoon at the Haywood Mall.

The mall hosted the “Caring Bunny” event. It is a private meet and greet with the bunny for children with special needs and their family.

This event offers smaller crowds, dimmer lights and quiet background noise.

“A day at the mall can be quite overwhelming so having the opportunity to come in and make these family memories and capture the celebration of Easter by coming to the mall for these events has been a big thing they really appreciate,” Haywood Mall Spokesperson Brandi Crowe said.

The mall will be offering pictures with the bunny for all families through April 8.