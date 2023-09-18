GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate YMCA is showing off new upgrades to better serve members.

The Eastside Family YMCA Branch unveiled an ‘airnasium,’ soccer mini-pitch/futsal court, and fitness patio for children and adults to enjoy.

According to the President and CEO of the YMCA of Greenville, they are serving more than double the number of members the facility was intended to serve when it was built 30 years ago.

“We have looked at the rate of change in the growth of the area and we’ve also experienced that in our main facility. We realized we’ve got to provide more square footage for the growth demands of our programs,” said Scott Baddley.

Pat Hardin, volunteer of Eastside YMCA, said 4,500 children participate in Eastside’s Youth Sports Program which is more than any other branch across the entire YMCA of Greenville Association.

“I think it is absolutely gorgeous. I think the community will benefit from this particular facility and I just see endless possibilities here and with the parents and family interaction,” said Hardin.

Hardin also said this was the completion of phase 1 of a multi-phased capital improvement plan.

“Greer and Taylors will be able to benefit from this facility and I am very proud of my Y for building this,” said Hardin.

Scott Baddley said the airnasium is installed with a protective covering, fans, and heaters for year-round usage for children and adults.

“We’re going to be able to really, I think benefit all audiences who want to get out to play competitive sports at the YMCA,” said Baddley.

Eastside YMCA said they are also looking to build a new childcare facility and add more wellness programs for adults and other social spaces.