PICKENS CO., SC (WSPA) – The National Weather Service said an EF-0 tornado touched down in Easley early Monday morning.

The tornado touched down around 3:40am with estimated winds of around 80 miles per hour.

According to the National Weather Service, the tornado damage consisted of fallen trees.

The seven-mile storm path sent the tornado through the middle of Easley, according to the NWS.

Nobody was hurt in the tornado.