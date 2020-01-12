EF-0 tornado struck Anderson Co., NWS confirms

ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – The National Weather Service has confirmed that storm damage in Anderson County was caused by an EF-0 tornado.

According to the NWS, the tornado was in the area of Pelzer and Piedmont.

The weather service said more details about the tornado will be released soon.

Severe storms moved through the Upstate and Western North Carolina Saturday night causing downed tree and power lines.

While there are no reports of any injuries in the Upstate, the same line of storms is being blamed for 11 deaths across the South and Midwest.