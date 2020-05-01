EF-0 tornado touched down in Anderson Co., NWS confirms

ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – The National Weather Service said a weak tornado touched down in Anderson County Wednesday as storms rolled through the Upstate.

The EF-0 tornado with estimated winds of 75 miles per hour touched down briefly near Sandy Springs, just north of Interstate 85 around 6:20pm on April 29.

According to the NWS, the twister uprooted several trees near Hix Road and Centerville Road.

A few tree limbs were brought down along Sandy Springs Road and another tree was uprooted along Beaver Trail before the tornado lifted, the NWS said.

No injuries were reported in the tornado.