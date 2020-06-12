EF-0 tornado touched down in Laurens Co. Wednesday, NWS confirms

LAURENS CO., SC (WSPA) – The National Weather Service said a weak tornado touched down near Gray Court Wednesday evening.

According to the NWS, the EF-0 tornado touched down around four miles west of Gray Court in Laurens County just before 8:30pm.

The NWS said the twister had estimated maximum wind speeds of 80 miles per hour.

The tornado damaged trees and a few outdoor structures, including a carport, in the area of Greenpond Road, Cooley Road and Perrin Circle.

The National Weather Service is expected to release full information on the storm track Friday evening.