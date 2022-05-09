PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF-1 tornado hit Pickens County during Friday night storms.

According to the Pickens County Emergency Management Service, the worst damage from the tornado was along Porter Road and East Preston McDaniel Road.

Porters Chapel Methodist Church on East Preston McDaniel Road was one of the buildings damaged during the tornado; its front porch was ripped off.

The NWS said they are surveying the damage Monday to determine the length and width of the path and the windspeeds.