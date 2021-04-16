E+I Engineering to expand, add 200 jobs in Anderson Co.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – E+I Engineering USA Cooperation, a leading provider of electrical switchgear and power distribution system, announced on Friday their plans to invest $13 million in creating 200 jobs in Anderson County.

“The E+I Engineering team is delighted to be able to announce the creation of 200 new jobs at our U.S. plant in Anderson, South Carolina. This investment marks an acceleration in our investment in North America, which is testament to the skilled workforce in the area,” E+I Engineering Managing Director Philip O’Doherty said. “This is a competitive industry, and we strive to be ahead of the game by creating high-quality, skilled jobs and providing the most professional leadership.”

The company’s expansion will increase the company’s capacity to meet growing demands, according a press release from Governor Henry McMaster’s office. This expansion will include the addition of modular power solutions to E+I Engineering offerings, providing a complete data center power distribution system in an increasingly efficient manner.

“E+I Engineering choosing to expand in South Carolina and continue to invest in our people is something we can truly be proud of. Their growth in Anderson County is a testament to our competitive business environment and our world-class workforce,” Governor McMaster said.

“These new jobs mean rewarding career opportunities and promising futures for many Anderson County residents and their families. We are proud to have E+I Engineering right here in Anderson and are excited to see them continue to grow and prosper,” Anderson County Council Vice Chairman Brett Sanders said.

The expansion is expected to be completed by the third quarter of 2021.