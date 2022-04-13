ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – An elderly woman was taken to the hospital after she was shot in the arm Tuesday night while sitting in her Asheville home.

According to the Asheville Police Department, the shooting happened around 9:40pm at a home on Depot Street.

The victim told officers that she was sitting on the couch when she heard a loud pop.

Police said the responding officer applied a tourniquet to the victim’s arm before she was taken to Mission Hospital with injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.

Investigators said they’re still working to determine exactly where the shooting took place.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110 or text TIP2APD to 847411.