Eleanor Dorn wins special election for mayor of Belton

BELTON, SC (WSPA) – A special election for mayor was held Tuesday in Belton.

City councilmember Eleanor Park Dorn won the race to finish the unexpired term for mayor over opponent Anthony Peak.

In the unofficial results released Tuesday night, Dorn won the race with 88 percent of the vote.

Former Mayor Tiffany Ownbey resigned from the position in March.

In a statement, Ownbey said she left to pursue a career opportunity at a luxury real estate firm.

Full results:

Eleanor Park Dorn: 256 (88%)
Anthony Peak: 34 (11.7%)
Write-in: 1 (0.3%)

Voter turnout: 11.4%

