SPARTANBURG, S.C. – Voters in Spartanburg County have some big decisions to make at the polls on Tuesday.

Polling places around the county will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

It’s a “off year” for elections but there’s still a lot to vote for on the ballot.

“Countywide we have a penny sales tax referendum for Spartanburg County, we also have the school district trustees on the ballet and municipalities,” said John Baucon, director of Spartanburg County voter registration and election.

Baucon added some of the issues require a little homework.

“Check the sample ballot online at scvotes.gov to make sure they are familiar with the referendum because it is fairly lengthy and they won’t want to read the referendum while they are in the voting booth.”

Before you get to the voting booth, Baucon said you need to bring your photo ID and know where you’re casting your ballot this year.

“We have a lot of precinct changes through the summer. All of the voters who had new polling places should have received new voter registration cards in the mail and those voter registration cards have the polling place address on them.”

Baucon added that polling locations are not expected to be very busy tomorrow despite an increase in voter registration.

“We have had a significant increase and that’s also leading up to the 2024 presidential election. People want to make sure that they are registered to vote in those presidential primaries,” Baucon said. “There shouldn’t be any significant lines anywhere around the county between mid to late morning.”

Baucon said that next year will be a busy year for elections. There are five county wide elections, the presidential primaries and the general election. If anyone is interested in volunteering as a poll worker they are encourage to contact Spartanburg County Voter Registration and Elections Office.