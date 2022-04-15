SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Election workers are needed for the June election in Spartanburg County.

Spartanburg County needs people who are willing to serve their community as election workers on June 14.

It is an all-day event with a chance to earn up to $195 a day.

You must be 16-years-old or older. If you’re 18-years-old or older, you must be a registered voter.

Spartanburg County officials said they try to place election workers at their home precincts or as close as possible, for convenience. Training is required before every election.

For more information about becoming an election worker, contact Becky Brady at (864) 596-2549 or bbrady@spartanburgcounty.org.

If you want to apply to be an election worker, click here.