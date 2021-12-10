Electric bus company, Proterra, looks to invest $89 million in Spartanburg Co.

Electric bus company, Proterra, looking to invest $89 Million in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A multi-million dollar investment could be coming to Spartanburg County, creating hundreds of jobs.

Electric bus manufacturer Proterra is looking to invest $89 million in Spartanburg County.

Officials with county said the investment would bring more than 200 jobs.

“We’re just excited that a company that has the worldwide name, like Proterra, has chosen Spartanburg and South Carolina for this next investment,” said David Britt, Chair of Economic Development for Spartanburg County.

The company is already operating out of Greenville and Britt said this extension would improve the quality of life in Spartanburg County.

“It opens up hope and opportunity for all the employees who are going to work at that company, but also, the impacts will be around that company in the community,” said Britt.

Britt says county council is working on a tax-break agreement as an incentive for Proterra. He says this means the county would lower the company’s industry tax from 10.5% to 6%.

“In Spartanburg, if you’re a good company, you offer good opportunities for great wages and benefits, we’re going to give you a 6%,” said Britt.

This project will have its third reading at council on Monday night.

Britt said he can’t get into specifics about how much these jobs would pay, or the exact location of the facility, because it’s a publicly traded company. He did disclose it would be built in Greer.

Britt said he expects the project to pass council, because this type of growth is something he doesn’t see any downside to.

“Change is a sign of growth and as long as you’re growing, you’re not dying,” said Britt.

A public hearing will be held this coming Monday at 5:15 for people to weigh in their opinions on the project.

7NEWS reached out to Proterra and received this statement: