Electrical equipment manufacturer creates new jobs in Spartanburg Co. with $966,000 investment

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Florida-based company is establishing nearly one million dollars in the Upstate for operations and is working to create new jobs.

GML Industries, LLC is now based in Spartanburg County with a $966,000 investment.

“We are located here and started operations about a month ago and shipped out our first harness about three weeks ago,” said Kenny Frey, GML Industries, LLC Vice President of operations.

According to company executives, the expansion to South Carolina will create more than 70 new jobs.

GML Industries, LLC produces wire harnesses, electromechanical solutions including electrical and control panels and cable assemblies for original equipment manufacturers.

The company is temporarily located at 1875 E. Main Street in the Sparks Center, and has plans to expand operations and increase production capabilities due to growing demand.

The company serves clients in the automotive industry including emergency vehicles, mining vehicles and engine refuelers for airports, the governor’s office said.

“GML Industries, LLC’s new operations in Spartanburg County are a welcome addition to our state’s robust automotive industry. We look forward to seeing the positive impact this company will have in Spartanburg County and beyond.” Gov. Henry McMaster, (R) South Carolina.

“Automotive manufacturing has been the gift that’s kept on giving to Spartanburg County over the last several decades, and the investment announced by GML Industries, LLC strengthens our county’s manufacturing prowess. We’re excited they, like us, see Spartanburg as a place where they can succeed.” David Britt, Spartanburg County Councilman and Chairman of the Economic Development Committee

According to the Vice President of Operations, the company plans to be in the Spark Center for about a year until they move into a permanent facility in Spartanburg County.

Individuals interested in joining the GML Industries, LLC team should contact Melinda Freeman at melinda@gmlindustries.com.