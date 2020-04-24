Emergency bridge repairs to close lane of I-85S in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – One lane of Interstate 85 southbound will be closed daily for two weeks as crews make emergency repairs to a bridge in Anderson County.

The repair work will take place on the I-85 bridge over Lake Hartwell at mile marker 14, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

Work will begin Monday, April 27 and will last for around two weeks.

The lane will be closed from 7:00am to 7:00pm each day.

The SCDOT said crews will be performing work on polymer modified asphalt joints on the bridge.

Motorists are advised to be cautious driving in the area and to watch for working crews.

