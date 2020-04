Emergency crews at scene of crash along Augusta Road in Greenville County, April 1, 2020

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – Emergency crews are at the scene of a deadly wreck along Augusta Road in Greenville County, Wednesday night.

The crash happened near Waycross Church Road around 10:00pm.

According to a 7News crew at the scene, a car was split in half after it ran off the road and struck a tree, killing at least one person.

