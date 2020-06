GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – An emergency ordinance was added to Greenville City Council’s agenda for Monday evening’s meeting.

If the ordinance is passed, all customers and employees within city limits would be required to wear a mask inside of grocery stores, pharmacies and all other businesses that have face-to-face interaction.

The ordinance would go into effect starting Tuesday at noon.

The virtual city council meeting will be at 5:30 p.m.