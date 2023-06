SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – Emergency bridge deck repairs have closed a westbound lane of Interstate 26 in Spartanburg County.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation said crews are repairing a section of the bridge deck on I-26 westbound over the North Tyger River near mile marker 31.5 between Woodruff and Roebuck.

The right lane will remain closed while work is completed.

SCDOT said they expect work to be complete within a week.