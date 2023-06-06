GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that emergency repairs will be made in Greenville County.

Officials said that the inside lane of I-85 near mile marker 52 in both the northbound and southbound direction will be closed for repairs to the drainage system along the median wall and under the shoulder of I-85 in that area.

According to officials, the emergency repair will prevent further damage to the system that could result in a more significant closure.

The closure is anticipated to last several days, with all lanes expected to reopen to drivers on Friday, June 9.

Drivers are encouraged to plan their route in advance and to drive safely around road work zones.