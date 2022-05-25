SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An emergency response worker was hit Tuesday morning along Interstate 85 in Spartanburg County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 7:30 a.m. on Interstate 85 southbound near mile marker 75, which is the Boiling Springs exit.

Troopers said the SHEP (State Highway Emergency Program) worker was outside of the vehicle at the time of the crash.

The worker was taken to the hospital but their condition is unknown at this time.

The crash caused a lengthy backup and was cleared shortly before 11:00 a.m.

This crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.