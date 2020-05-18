Emergency Senior Nutrition Program serving 60+ in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Meals on Wheels and other partner community organizations are making it possible for seniors to receive free meals during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thanks to funding from Blue Cross Blue Shield and the BCBS Foundation, Meals on Wheels Anderson is partnering with Southern Way Catering to provide thousands of meals for seniors in Anderson County.

Adults who 60 years of age and older and in need of food are asked to drive through one of the locations to receive five frozen meals and a bag of fruit once a week.

Caregivers can collect up to two packs of food for their loved ones.

For more information, call Meals on Wheels anytime at (864) 225-6800.

Schedule

Tuesday

10:30 am – Noon

Anderson sports and Entertainment Center, located at 3027 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Anderson

1 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Pendleton First Baptist, located at 351 S. Broad Street in Pendleton

Thursday

10:30 a.m. – Noon

Homeland Park Water Company, located at 3231 D L Drive in Anderson

1 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Piedmont Shopping Center, located at 900 Anderson Street in Piedmont

Saturday

10:30 am – Noon

Belton Honea Path High School, located at 11000 Belton Honea Path Highway in Honea Path

1 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Iva Town Square, located at 103 East Jackson Street in Iva

Requirements