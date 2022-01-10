Employee absences could push some Greenville Co. schools virtual

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – Greenville County Schools said a high number of absences among staff could push some schools to switch to virtual learning.

According to the district, more than 15% of employees – 1,700 out of 11,000 – were absent Monday. The majority of the absences were COVID-related.

“These numbers are rapidly approaching a level that does not provide sufficient staff to provide an appropriate level of supervision to ensure safety or necessary support services,” said the district in a statement.

The district said that while they will “make every effort to maintain in-person instruction,” it is likely they will not be able to.

Greenville County Schools said any decisions about moving to eLearning will be made on a school-by-school basis.

“While the District will provide as much advance notice as possible, because of the fluid nature of these circumstances, there is no way to accurately predict the number of absences far in advance,” said the district’s statement. “Greenville County Schools will make every effort to make these decisions the afternoon prior, and will send notifications to parents through School Messenger, the Backpack parent portal and through media outlets.”

Greenville County Schools also extended hours at their three COVID-19 testing sites due to the higher than usual wait times for get tested.