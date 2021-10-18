Employee slashed with knife during robbery at Asheville store

Local News

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Police are looking for a man who slashed an Asheville supermarket employee with a knife during a robbery.

According to the Asheville Police Department, the armed robbery happened at the Earth Fare on Westgate Parkway on October 15.

Investigators said the man approached an employee shortly after 9:00 a.m. asking for money. When the employee told him no, police said the robber took out a large knife and threatened him.

As the employee was taking out his wallet, officers said the man slashed the employee on his arm and hand.

The employee was taken to Mission Hospital for treatment.

Asheville Police said the robber is 5’7″ to 5’8″ tall with a large build and black hair wearing a dark green shirt. He was last seen in the area of Interstate 240.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Asheville PD at 828-252-1110 or text TIP2APD to 847411.

